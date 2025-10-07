Khoury Advocates for Unified Institutions and Elections in Libya

Zawiya: The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya, Stephanie Khoury, emphasized the critical need to unify institutions and hold elections during a recent meeting with representatives of the first Youth Leadership Conference. The meeting, which took place yesterday, is part of the United Nations mission’s ongoing efforts to bolster youth involvement in shaping Libya’s future.

According to Libyan News Agency, the youth representatives at the meeting discussed their key initiatives aimed at enhancing their engagement in political and community life. They expressed a strong commitment to increasing public awareness of citizens’ rights and duties, amidst ongoing concerns about the political crisis and interruptions in the electoral process.

Khoury commended the participants for their initiative and sense of responsibility, and she underscored the importance of political leaders taking responsibility for addressing the needs of the Libyan population. She highlighted the necessity for leaders to focus on delivering public services and advancing the political roadmap designed to unify institutions and conduct comprehensive national elections.

In her discussions with the conference representatives, Khoury addressed the limited progress made since her last briefing to the Security Council on August 21 regarding the initial steps towards elections. She emphasized the importance of advancing this process to resolve Libya’s political stalemate.

Khoury reaffirmed the United Nations Support Mission in Libya’s (UNSMIL) commitment to involving all segments of Libyan society in the national dialogue, with a particular focus on youth, women, persons with disabilities, and cultural components. This effort aims to ensure an inclusive political process that reflects the voices of all Libyans.