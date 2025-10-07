Libyan-Italian Meeting in Rome to Discuss Combating Illegal Migration

Rome: The Libyan Governmental Team of the Rome process convened with their Italian counterparts to deliberate on proposed initiatives aimed at addressing illegal migration. This meeting aligns with the Government of National Unity’s dedication to mitigating illegal migration issues.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reported that the Libyan delegation was led by Abu Bakr al-Tawil, Director of the Department of European Affairs. The delegation also included the government team’s coordinator from the Prime Minister’s Office and an expert from the Department of International Law and Treaty Affairs.

The ministry highlighted that Libya and Italy jointly chair the Migration and Security Team within the Rome Process. This initiative was launched by countries concerned with migration issues spanning Africa, Europe, and Asia during the 2023 summit in Rome.

The Rome Process aims to establish development projects in both the countries of origin and those im

pacted by illegal migration, with the goal of reducing the prevalence of such migration.