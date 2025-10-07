National Committee Discusses Risks of Delayed Anti-Money Laundering Law Adoption

Tripoli: The National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing for the year 2025 at the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) convened its regular meeting, chaired by the Governor of the CBL and Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Naji Mohammed Issa. The meeting was attended by committee members representing relevant national authorities.

According to Libyan News Agency, the CBL announced via its official page that the meeting focused on the increasing risks stemming from the delay in adopting the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Law. The discussions highlighted the crucial need for prompt legislative action to mitigate these risks.

The meeting also reviewed significant progress in implementing the National Strategy for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing. It included updates on the formation of several specialized working groups within the AML/CFT system. These efforts are designed to enhance national coordination and boost the capacities of relevant authorities, aligning with international standards.

Furthermore, the meeting resulted in the establishment of a national team tasked with conducting a national risk assessment. This initiative aims to identify potential vulnerabilities and threats, develop informed policies, and implement procedures based on comprehensive risk evaluation. This strategy is intended to safeguard the national economy and maintain the stability of the financial system.