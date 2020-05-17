No ‘Miracle Cure’ for Coronavirus Until Clinical Trials Prove Madagascar’s Herbal Medicine

- ticket title
No 'Miracle Cure' for Coronavirus Until Clinical Trials Prove Madagascar's Herbal MedicineMay 17, 2020
Scientists are putting an herbal remedy from Madagascar, purported to cure COVID-19, to the test.
Researchers at Germany's Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces, in Potsdam, are collaborating with a U.S. company, ArtemiLife, to test an extract from the …
Armed Group Kills 20 Villagers in Northeast CongoMay 17, 2020
An armed group killed at least 20 civilians in an overnight raid on a village in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, the latest incident in a surge of ethnic violence that has forced 200,000 people from their homes …
UN, Aid Agencies Cite Unprecedented Humanitarian Needs in SahelMay 17, 2020
United Nations and private aid agencies warned Friday that an unprecedented number of people in Africa's volatile Sahel region are in desperate need of life-saving assistance and protection.
Aid agencies say they are alarmed but not surprised by the extent …
Libya's Economic Update — April 2020May 16, 2020
The recent economic recovery has been short-lived, stalled in early 2019 by the most serious political crisis facing Libya since 2011. The outbreak of the war around Tripoli in April 2019 prevented Libya from continuing its strong economic expansion. Indeed, …
Europe at Odds as US, China Fight Over Pandemic at UNMay 16, 2020
The clash between China and the United States over COVID-19 has caused a rift between European nations at the U.N. Security Council over a call for cease-fires in some conflict zones during the pandemic.
For two months, France has been …
Shelling Kills 2 at Tripoli Displaced People Shelter, Officials SayMay 16, 2020
Shelling killed two people on Saturday at a displaced people's shelter in a part of the Libyan capital of Tripoli that has been under bombardment by eastern forces seeking to capture the city, officials said.
The shelling caused a fire …
Fears Mount Over Migrants Dying 'Out of Sight' in MediterraneanMay 16, 2020
More and more migrants are crossing, Europe is closing its ports and no humanitarian ships are carrying out rescues. As the coronavirus pandemic dominates headlines, activists fear the Mediterranean is the scene of an overlooked "tragedy."
A handful of migrant …
Libya — COVID-19 Mobility Tracking 1 (16 May 2020)May 16, 2020
DTM initiated a bi-weekly assessment component as part of its mobility tracking activities aimed at understanding the impact of Covid-19 related mobility restrictions and curfews on vulnerable mobile populations in Libya. The primary focus of this assessment is not epidemiology …