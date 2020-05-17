Monday, 18/5/2020 | 7:18 UTC+0
No ‘Miracle Cure’ for Coronavirus Until Clinical Trials Prove Madagascar’s Herbal Medicine
Armed Group Kills 20 Villagers in Northeast Congo
UN, Aid Agencies Cite Unprecedented Humanitarian Needs in Sahel
Libya’s Economic Update — April 2020
Europe at Odds as US, China Fight Over Pandemic at UN

About

We share news on our website despite being worried about its size, means that we do not differentiate in news whether it is a small or any big news. Each news that is affecting people’s lives has to be published and discussed in different forums. With this state of mind, we share news on our website, because our ultimate goal is to witness that concerned authorities taking notice of the issue which has been raised in the shape of news on our website.

Email: info@libyannewswire.com