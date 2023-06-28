No ‘Miracle Cure’ for Coronavirus Until Clinical Trials Prove Madagascar’s Herbal Medicine

Energy Capital and Power Establishes London Entity, Expanding Global Platform for Energy and Mining Events
London: International events company Energy Capital and Power (ECP) has officially established its UK entity in London, marking a milestone in the company’s growth strategy
Africa’s Leading Energy Innovators Shortlisted for AEW 2026 Awards
Cape town: The nominees for the African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 awards have been announced, celebrating the companies, projects, and
Liberia: National Dialogue Calls for Stronger Actions to Advance Women’s Leadership in Local Governance and Peacebuilding
Liberia: On Thursday, 30 July 2026, stakeholders from government institutions, civil society organizations, traditional leadership structures, Peace Huts, development partners,
Sisi and Dbeibah Discuss Developments in the Libyan Crisis
Tripoli: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, head of the Government of National Accord,
Algerian and Egyptian Leaders Deliberate on Libya Situation
Tripoli: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed developments in Libya and several regional and international
Ministry of Agriculture Launches Campaign to Combat Insects and Mosquitoes in Tajoura
Tripoli: The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of the Government of National Unity launched a large-scale field campaign today to
French Archaeological Mission Wraps Up Successful 2026 Season in Libya
Tripoli: The French archaeological mission in Libya has officially concluded its 2026 field season, marking the 50th anniversary of Libyan-French
Libyan-Egyptian Talks Focus on Strengthening Cooperation in Energy and Reconstruction
Tripoli: Libyan-Egyptian talks were held today in the Egyptian city of El Alamein, chaired by the head of the Government
Chad Announces Withdrawal from International Criminal Court
N’djamena: Chad’s government has announced its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), marking a significant shift in