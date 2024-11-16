Bahrain Weather to Turn Humid Tonight, Says Meteorological Directorate.

Manama: The Meteorological Directorate forecasts that Bahrain will experience fine weather conditions throughout the day, with humidity levels expected to rise later tonight.

According to Bahrain News Agency, the winds will predominantly be northwesterly, blowing at speeds of 5 to 10 knots, occasionally reaching up to 15 knots during the daytime. Overnight, the wind is expected to become variable. The sea state is anticipated to be between 1 to 3 feet.

The temperature in Bahrain is expected to reach a maximum of 29°C during the day, dropping to a minimum of 19°C at night. Humidity levels are forecasted to peak at 90% and fall to a minimum of 35%. Further information and updates are available at www.bahrainweather.gov.bh.