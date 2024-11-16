Bahrain Daily Newspapers Spotlight Local Events Over Past 24 Hours.

Manama: Bahraini daily newspapers today focused on local events that happened over the past 24 hours. The headlines included participation of HRH the Deputy King in the Bahrain International Trophy and the announcement that Bahrain will host the Bahraini-Egyptian Basketball Super Cup under the patronage of HH Khalid bin Hamad.

According to Bahrain News Agency, the Transportation Minister highlighted the success of BIAS 2024 under royal patronage, and the NSSA and MBRSC signed agreements focusing on sustainability and the design of a Bahraini lunar payload. Additionally, the Transportation Ministry signed an agreement with Farnborough International to organize BIAS 2026.

The Deputy Interior Minister signed a Letter of Intent with Airbus Helicopters Vice-President, while the Gulf Aviation Academy received the Bahrain Higher Education Award and earned an ANAC training centre validation certificate. The UAE Pavilion showcased defence and space innovation at BIAS 2024, and the NSSA participated in the event, sig

ning two agreements with UAE’s MBRSC.

The Space Forum’s second edition took place during BIAS 2024, and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Forum explored opportunities in aviation, space, and defence industries. BAC explored partnerships with Parcel Courier Services, Asia Cargo, and Packing for an Express Cargo Village, and welcomed AJEX’s interest in the project. Furthermore, the Interior Ministry showcased its services and technologies at BIAS 2024.

There were also remarks from notable figures such as the Speaker, who emphasized that royal vision has made tolerance a national principle, and the Shura Chairman, who stated that tolerance thrives in Bahrain through royal initiatives and community awareness. Lastly, Al Raja School celebrated over 100 years since its founding.