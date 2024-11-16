Victorious Team Starts Endurance Season with International Race Title.



Manama: Victorious team commenced the 2024-2025 endurance racing season with success, securing the title of the 120 kilometre international race held at Bahrain International Endurance Village. The event was organised by the Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF).

According to Bahrain News Agency, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Captain of the Victorious team, stated that achieving first and second places serves as a strong motivation for further accomplishments in upcoming races. His Highness commended the efforts of the riders and team members in fulfilling the team’s goals of continued success, wishing them and all riders success in future competitions.

Victorious claimed the top two positions, with rider Isa Humaid Al Anzi taking first place and rider Shahed Waleed Al Ahmed securing second. The third position went to Al Zaeem team’s rider Yousif Mohammed Al Sadoon.

The race featured st

rong competition among riders, with speeds exceeding 26 kilometres per hour.

The winners were honoured by Ghalib Mukhtar Al Alawi, Secretary-General of BREEF, and Dr. Khalid Ahmed Hassan, Assistant Secretary-General of BREEF and Royal Endurance Team Director.