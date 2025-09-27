Libya Launches New Application to Enhance Blood Transfusion Services

Tripoli: The National Authority for Blood Transfusion Services, affiliated with the Ministry of Health of the Government of National Unity, has inaugurated the national project “From My Blood, a Life Print” application in Tripoli. The initiative also incorporates the adoption of Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) virus screening technology for donors, in partnership with experts from France and the European Union.

According to Libyan News Agency, Dr. Naji Jibril, Director General of the National Authority for Blood Transfusion Services, stated during the project’s launch celebration that these initiatives form part of a broader national strategy. This strategy aims to advance blood transfusion services in Libya by raising awareness of blood donation, enhancing blood bank services, and streamlining the process of transferring blood from banks to hospitals.

Dr. Jibril highlighted the necessity of special care in the blood transfusion process, emphasizing the Authority’s goal to establish a comprehensive system coveri

ng all stages of blood transfusion. He noted the critical importance of maintaining a sufficient blood supply for national security, both in peace and conflict.

He further stressed that successful implementation of this system requires collective national efforts involving the government, the Ministry of Health, and the National Authority for Blood Transfusion Services, alongside state institutions, civil society organizations, the private sector, and individuals.

The Director General underscored that the blood supply program affects every citizen and is linked to global health security, impacting the global blood system through transfusions conducted in Libya.

The celebration featured several lectures by experts in the field. Dr. Naji Jibril presented on “Challenges of the National Blood System,” while Dr. Abbas Muhammad al-Tahir discussed “From My Blood and the Future of Voluntary Donation,” examining the state of blood donation services in Libya.

Dr. Khaled Atef delivered insights on “The Value of NAT

Technology,” and Dr. Faten Moftah discussed modern blood transfusion services, including testing blood units as per World Health Organization guidelines. Meanwhile, Dr. Faten Masoud shared insights on NAT experiences in Egypt.

Engineer Lamia El-Gerbi introduced the “From My Blood” application, and Dr. Ahmed Wasfi delivered a scientific lecture on “RBSS Solutions.”

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Health, members of the House of Representatives and the State Council, as well as delegates from the Ministries of Education, Finance, Civil Service, and the Administrative Control Authority, along with mayors and blood bank officials.