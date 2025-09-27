Egyptian and Tunisian Foreign Ministers Discuss Libya Developments at UN General Assembly

New york: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati discussed with his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti the developments in Libya, a country that is a direct neighbor of both countries. During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Abdel Aati stressed the importance of maintaining regular meetings of the Mechanism for the Neighboring Countries of Libya between Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, which contributes to achieving regional security and stability.

According to Libyan News Agency, Minister Abdel Aati also highlighted the importance of the existing consultation and coordination mechanisms between the two sides in various fields, noting Egypt’s keenness to continue the convening of the joint security and military committees, given their pivotal role in exchanging expertise and combating cross-border challenges, most notably terrorism, organized crime, and human trafficking networks.

The two sides discussed regional issues of mutual interest, with Minister Abdel Aati stressing the need to coordinate efforts to address the challenges related to the Palestinian issue and the serious repercussions of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, as well as the importance of ongoing consultations on developments in Libya, a country directly neighboring Egypt and Tunisia.