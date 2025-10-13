Zoom partners with Oracle to help enterprises scale customer engagement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced a strategic go-to-market (GTM) partnership with Oracle designed to help organizations transform the experience they deliver to customers through faster resolutions, streamlined omnichannel interactions, and intelligent self-service.

With this partnership, Zoom CX can now run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, bringing the capabilities of Zoom’s customer experience platform to even more organizations. Furthering the strategic partnership, in January, Oracle selected Zoom Contact Center to support its own global customer service front-end operations, bringing Zoom Contact Center to Oracle’s service agents worldwide and integrating with Oracle Service workflows. This real-world adoption demonstrates how enterprises can combine Zoom’s AI-first communication capabilities with Oracle’s trusted cloud infrastructure and industry-leading applications to elevate customer engagement, workforce productivity, and accelerate business outcomes.

“We’re focused on helping organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences and achieve better business outcomes,” said Christine Sarros, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Engineering at Oracle. “Through our partnership with Zoom, we’re bringing together the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and applications with Zoom’s communication platform to give enterprises a foundation for AI-driven engagement.”

“Customers want more than a conversation – they want results,” said Chris Morrissey, General Manager, Zoom CX. “With Zoom Contact Center on OCI alongside Oracle’s market leading applications, we’re empowering organizations to unify customer interactions, employee workflows, and data into a single intelligent system. The outcome is faster resolutions, stronger relationships, and measurable value at scale.”

With Zoom and Oracle’s collaboration, customers will benefit from:

Unified customer engagement: Zoom Contact Center enables customer interactions across voice, chat, email, SMS, messaging, social, and video channels to integrate with workflows in sales, service, and support. For example, a service call can instantly update a customer record and initiate a follow-up task for a sales rep.

Zoom Contact Center enables customer interactions across voice, chat, email, SMS, messaging, social, and video channels to integrate with workflows in sales, service, and support. For example, a service call can instantly update a customer record and initiate a follow-up task for a sales rep. 360-degree customer view: From first touchpoint to resolution, agents get instant access to a complete view of each customer in one place. By combining Zoom’s communication platform with Oracle’s unified data model across service, sales, finance, and supply chain, every interaction becomes streamlined, informed, and connected.

From first touchpoint to resolution, agents get instant access to a complete view of each customer in one place. By combining Zoom’s communication platform with Oracle’s unified data model across service, sales, finance, and supply chain, every interaction becomes streamlined, informed, and connected. Employee productivity: By eliminating manual data entry and silos between communication platforms and applications, employees can spend less time on administrative work and more time building relationships.

By eliminating manual data entry and silos between communication platforms and applications, employees can spend less time on administrative work and more time building relationships. Industry-specific extensions: The collective solutions will be particularly beneficial for customers in the healthcare, financial services, retail, and hospitality sectors, given Oracle’s existing solutions for those industries.

The collective solutions will be particularly beneficial for customers in the healthcare, financial services, retail, and hospitality sectors, given Oracle’s existing solutions for those industries. Trust at a global scale: This integration enables organizations to deliver consistent, high-quality interactions across geographies and industries backed by enterprise-grade security and compliance.

Come visit Zoom and see the solution in action at Oracle AI World in Las Vegas, October 13-26, at booth #1017.

