“Best Fintech Forex Broker” Award Presented to CXM at Forex Expo Dubai 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CXM has been honored with the prestigious “Best Fintech Forex Broker” award at the renowned Forex Expo Dubai 2025, reinforcing its position as a global leader in the Forex and CFD industry. As an Elite Sponsor, CXM’s MENA team captivated attendees with its cutting-edge trading platforms, fintech innovations, advanced tools, and globally recognized partnership programs at one of the world’s most influential financial events.

Throughout the Expo, CXM’s presence reflected its innovation, leadership, and deep commitment to empowering traders worldwide. This dedication was recognized with the “Best Fintech Forex Broker” award, a testament to CXM’s pioneering technology, exceptional trading conditions, and international presence.

With 10+ offices globally, 500,000 clients and over 100,000 partners, CXM continues to set new standards for fintech excellence and partnership success within the Forex and CFD industry. Attendees experienced firsthand CXM’s unique solutions designed to empower both traders and partners.

“This award reinforces our mission to empower traders, partners, and institutions with the best trading conditions and fintech solutions available,” said Bassel El Harakeh, CEO of CXM (MENA).

Winning the “Best Fintech Forex Broker” award at Forex Expo Dubai 2025 marks another key milestone in CXM’s path of innovation and excellence, underscoring the company’s commitment to driving fintech innovation across the global trading landscape.

About CXM Group

Established in 2015, CXM Group is a global leader in the Forex and CFD industry and one of the largest B2B brokers in Asia. The company serves more than 500,000 clients, over 100,000 partners, and operates across 10 global offices. CXM provides a wide range of services to institutional and retail clients, handling more than 1,000,000 daily trades across 50+ countries. As a globally regulated firm, CXM offers a diverse selection of financial products spanning various asset classes, including Forex, Metals, Commodities, Indices, Shares and Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. For more information, visit CXM’s website.

