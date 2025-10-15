VoltaGrid Collaborates with Oracle to Power Next-Gen AI Data Centers

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VoltaGrid LLC will deploy 2,300 megawatts (MW) of cutting-edge, ultra-low-emissions infrastructure, supplied by Energy Transfer’s pipeline network, to support the energy demands of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

The VoltaGrid power infrastructure will be delivered through the proprietary VoltaGrid platform — a modular, high-transient-response system developed by VoltaGrid with key suppliers, including INNIO Jenbacher and ABB.

“This is more than a power deal, it’s a collaboration with Oracle to engineer scalable solutions that dampen swings in AI power demand,” said Nathan Ough, CEO of VoltaGrid. “Together, we’re delivering grid-grade performance with ultra-fast response, zero reliance on battery storage, and near-zero criteria air emissions.”

“AI workloads are uniquely power-intensive and highly variable, often creating swings in demand,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “By collaborating with VoltaGrid, we’re engineering innovations that dampen these swings, making AI’s power usage more stable, predictable, and grid-friendly. VoltaGrid’s platform joins OCI’s broad energy portfolio to bolster our leading-edge AI infrastructure with dependable power that can be effortlessly scaled.”

VoltaGrid’s platform advantages include AI-optimized performance, mission-critical power quality, vertical integration for speed and certainty, and innovative heat rejection design, to name a few.

Expanded Energy Access and Fuel Innovation

This collaboration includes key participation from Energy Transfer, a leading energy infrastructure provider.

This power plant deployment is being supplied with firm natural gas from Energy Transfer’s expansive pipeline and storage systems. This supply represents the value that Energy Transfer’s natural gas assets bring to customers that are looking for the most reliable level of gas supply available in the market.

Strategic Job Creation by VoltaGrid

Texas-Based Manufacturing Job Creation: VoltaGrid and its supply chain partners will expand manufacturing capabilities in both the Dallas and Houston regions, creating over 400 new job opportunities.

VoltaGrid and its supply chain partners will expand manufacturing capabilities in both the Dallas and Houston regions, creating over new job opportunities. Texas-Based Operations Job Creation: VoltaGrid will grow its Texas workforce through long-term, well-paying positions, driven by the expansion of its operational infrastructure and the creation of more than 350 new job opportunities.

About VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is a U.S.-based clean energy innovator providing ultra-responsive, low-emission natural gas power solutions for data centers, industrial operations, and grid resiliency. Its proprietary platform combines industry-leading performance with modular, scalable deployment—making VoltaGrid the preferred partner for next-generation energy infrastructure.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Advisors

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to VoltaGrid.

Press Contacts

Nathan Ough

VoltaGrid LLC

[email protected]

Micah Foster

VoltaGrid LLC

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9545965