UNRWA: The West Bank witnessed the bloodiest violence since last November

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed today, Friday, that last week was the bloodiest for civilians in the West Bank since November 2023.

The UN Agency added, in a post on its account on the /X/ platform, that “while the war on Gaza continues, violence and destruction in the West Bank are increasing every hour, and this is unacceptable and must stop now.”

It stressed that “last week was the bloodiest for Palestinian civilians in the West Bank since last November, as many people were killed, including 7 children.”

Since August 28, the Zionist entity forces have launched a large-scale aggression on the West Bank, especially its north, which has so far resulted in the martyrdom of 40 Palestinians, including 21 from Jenin Governorate, 8 from Tulkarm, 8 from Tubas, and 3 from Hebron, bringing the death toll in the West Bank since October 7, 2023 to 700.

It is noteworthy that the Zionist entity forces have arrested more than 10,400 Palestinians from the West Bank,

including Al-Quds, since the beginning of the ongoing war of extermination and comprehensive aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency