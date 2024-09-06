Turkish Defense Ministry announces targeting 27 sites of the banned Workers’ Party (PKK) with airstrikes in northern Iraq

The Turkish Defense announced that 27 sites of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) organization, including headquarters of leaders in the organization and strongholds of its militants, were targeted by airstrikes carried out by Turkish fighter jets in northern Iraq.

The Turkish Defense stated in a statement today, Friday, that the targets targeted by the airstrikes included the areas of “Metina”, “Zab”, “Kara”, “Hakurk”, “Qandil” and “Asos” in northern Iraq.

The Turkish Defense stated in its statement that according to the initial results, at least 20 terrorists were neutralized in the airstrikes of our forces against terrorist targets in the areas of Metina, Zab, Kara, Hakurk, Qandil and Asos in northern Iraq on the second of this month.

It added: 7 other terrorists were neutralized in an airstrike on the organization in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq, bringing the total to 27 terrorists in the past four days.

The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed that its operations come within the framework

of “ensuring border security”, and based on the principle of the right to self-defense according to Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The Turkish Air Force raids included caves, shelters, warehouses and facilities used by the organization.

The Turkish Defense Ministry indicated in its statement that it had taken the most necessary precautions to prevent harm to innocent people, historical and cultural heritage and to avoid any damage to the environment.

Turkey is carrying out operations to combat the Workers’ Party, which targets its forces and citizens and is active in countries in the region, including Syria, Iraq and Iran.

