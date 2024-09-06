Ukrainian parliament approves new foreign minister, two deputy prime ministers

The Ukrainian Parliament approved the appointment of Andriy Sibiga as Minister of Foreign Affairs, succeeding Dmitry Kuleba, who submitted his resignation the day before yesterday, Wednesday, at a time when President Volodymyr Zelensky is carrying out the largest cabinet reshuffle since February 2022.

In its session on Thursday, the parliament reappointed Olga Stefanishyna (38 years old) as Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, and gave her a larger portfolio that includes supervising the Ministry of Justice. It also approved the reappointment of Oleksiy Kuleba, the former deputy director of Zelensky’s office, as Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Regions and Infrastructure.

The Ukrainian parliament had received resignation letters from the Ministers of Strategic Industries, Justice, Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, in addition to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and the Head of the State Property Fund.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced, last Tuesday, changes in the ranks of the Cabinet and the Presidential Office, stressing the importance of strengthening some aspects of the Ukrainian government.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency