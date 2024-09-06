Al-Haddad discusses in Niamey the crises that affect the security of Libya and Niger.

Tripoli: The Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General “Mohamed Al-Haddad” discussed in Niamey with his counterpart in Niger the crises that affect the security of Libya and Niger and destabilize them, and work together to resolve them, as well as the efforts made to maintain bilateral relations between the two countries in this sensitive circumstance that the region is going through.

This came during his official visit with a military delegation yesterday, Thursday, to the State of Niger, as communication represents great importance in light of the current circumstances and within the framework of the keenness of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, on the necessity of communication and coordination with neighboring countries, and countries of strategic depth to secure the borders, and enhance security and military cooperation.

The Chief of General Staff and his accompanying delegation were received by the Chief of Staff of the Nigerien Army, the Chief of the Presidential

Guard, the Chiefs of Staff of the Land and Air Forces, and the Director of the Military Intelligence Department of the State of Niger, in addition to the Chargé d’Affairs and a number of employees of the Libyan Embassy in the State of Niger.

According to the Media Center of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Al-Haddad held a meeting at the headquarters of the General Staff in the Nigerien capital, Niamey, during which “Al-Haddad” praised the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries, and the importance of this meeting, which is an opportunity to exchange views on the development of the situation in the regional area.

The Media Center reported that Lieutenant General “Al-Haddad” agreed during his meeting with the Vice President of the Nigerien National Council and Minister of Interior, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in the State of Niger, on the necessity of opening channels of communication and exchanging visits, to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and common destiny.

S

ource: Libyan News Agency