U.S. Commends HM the King’s Leadership, Welcomes “Remarkable Progress” in Moroccan-U.S Partnership

Washington – The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s leadership in the region and welcomed the “remarkable progress” achieved in the partnership between the United States and Morocco.

‘The past twenty-five years has been a period of remarkable progress in our relations, and our partnership is stronger and more prosperous than ever’, the U.S. official said in a press release Tuesday, adding that he is “grateful” to His Majesty the King for ‘His leadership in the region and steadfast support, as we seek to resolve some of the most pressing issues of our time’.

‘On behalf of the Government and citizens of the United States of America, I want to extend my best wishes and congratulations to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco’ on the 25th anniversary of His Majesty the King’s ascension to the Throne of His glorious Ancestors.

The U.S. Secretary of State underlined that ‘the Kingdom of Morocco is one of our oldest and closest friends,

and I deeply appreciate the close cooperation that the United States enjoys with our Moroccan partners’.

He concluded by wishing ‘His Majesty the King and the people of Morocco a wonderful celebration and much prosperity in the years to come’.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse