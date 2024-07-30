In the video.. In the presence of Al-Sudani.. The inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian begins

Baghdad, The swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian began today in the Islamic Shura Council in Tehran, in the presence of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and local and foreign guests.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani expressed his “wishes for success for Bazeshkian in his upcoming tasks, and conveyed the congratulations of Iraq, government and people, on the success of the Islamic Republic of Iran in holding the presidential elections and choosing a new president to succeed the late President Ebrahim Raisi.”

Al-Sudani stressed “the government’s keenness to consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries, and expand joint cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two neighboring countries and to support their stability.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency