Moroccan Sahara: French President Set France’s Course, Conviction (French FM)

Paris – By underlining that “the present and future of the Sahara lie within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, the President of the Republic Mr. Emmanuel Macron has set the course,” Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stéphane Séjourné said on Tuesday, noting that it also reflects “France’s conviction.”

“On this special day for Moroccans, on the occasion of the wishes conveyed to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the President of the Republic laid out the outlines of relations with Morocco in all areas. He also set a course on the Sahara issue,” said Séjourné, who was speaking on the occasion of the reception offered by Morocco’s ambassador in Paris, Samira Sitail, and the Kingdom’s ambassador to UNESCO, Samir Addahre on the occasion of the Throne Day.

“The present and future of the Sahara lie within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty. These are the words of the President of the Republic and it is France’s conviction,” noted the head of French diplomacy.

“This course is natural with the clarity and

consistency of France’s position,” Séjourné said, noting that his country “has always stood on Morocco’s side vis-à-vis this national security issue for the Kingdom.”

This course is also natural “because an international consensus has emerged in recent years around this issue” and “because we have worked together and will continue to do so to succeed in this path,” the French minister underlined.

“We now call for moving forward on the basis of the autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty which now constitutes for France the only basis for reaching a just, lasting and negotiated political solution, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” Séjourné added.

In a statement to MAP, the head of French diplomacy said that France will defend this position internationally.

“There is an international consensus that is strengthening under the leadership of Morocco around the autonomy plan. France shall also support this movement. We are willing to work within multinational bodies to suppor

t the French path on the Sahara issue,” Séjourné stressed.

He added that “France has gone with the flow of history. It is a new era that is opening and it will be very prosperous for Moroccan and French people.”

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse