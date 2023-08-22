Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Baghdad

The Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, announced the arrival of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Baghdad.

It is expected that the Turkish Foreign Minister will meet during his three-day visit, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry statement, a number of high-ranking officials, in addition to visiting the Kurdistan region.

During his visit, the Turkish Foreign Minister will discuss ways to enhance cooperation with Iraq in all fields on the basis of a positive agenda, and exchange views on current regional and international developments.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency