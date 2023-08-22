UAE delegate calls for overcoming controversial issues in the draft law on elections in Libya.

The UAE representative to the United Nations called for the need to overcome the remaining contentious issues in the draft legal framework for the elections prepared by the 6 + 6 committee to achieve a consensus acceptable to all parties in Libya.

The Emirati delegate said in his speech before the Security Council session on Libya today, Tuesday, "All foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries must be removed from Libya in a phased and balanced manner."

The representative of the UAE expressed his country's support for any endeavors aimed at building confidence between the military and security leaders and uniting the ranks of the Libyans.

He urged all parties in Libya to continue their endeavors and build on the recent understandings to reach a comprehensive solution and overcome the political deadlock, stressing the need for all parties to avoid any unilateral initiatives that might lead to deepening the current division.

The Emirati delegate stressed that the situation in a number of neighboring countries threatens to undermine the gains that Libya has achieved in recent years.

He pointed out that preserving the rights of the Libyan people and their frozen assets is a top priority that should be preserved for future generations, taking into account the erosion of assets and attempts to control and acquire them from others.

The representative of the UAE demanded that the Security Council seriously consider the sanctions regime against Libya in a practical way, to make it appropriate to the current reality.

Source: Libyan News Agency