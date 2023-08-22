Citizens of occupied Golan affirm their struggle to thwart wind turbines scheme

Citizens of the occupied Syrian Golan staged a stand on Tuesday in al-Hafayer area, east of Masada village, affirming their definite rejection of the Israeli occupation scheme to set up wind turbines on their lands and their continued struggle until thwart it.

Citizens of Golan affirmed that their determination is relentless and their position is firm, so they do not give up any inch of the land, no matter how great the sacrifices, and the Golan was and will remain Syrian land, and it will return to the homeland no matter how long the occupation lasts.

“The Golan is an integral part of Syria and we are entrusted with it, and we must preserve every atom of its soil and our protest stand today in al-Hafayer area is to reaffirm our position rejecting the turbines and all the occupation’s schemes that aim to plunder and Judaize our land”, Sheikh Suleiman al-Muqt said in a statement to SANA reporter in the occupied Golan.

On June 20, citizens of the occupied Golan confronted the occupation forces that tried to seize their agricultural lands in al-Hafayer area and forced them to leave, and declared the next day as a day of strike and anger in rejection of the occupation’s arbitrary and criminal practices against them and their land.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency