Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, discussed bilateral relations and attacks on the Holy Quran.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated in a statement this evening that Fidan and Abdullahian discussed, in a phone call, bilateral relations, mobilizing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation against insulting attacks on the Holy Quran, and joint measures that will be taken in this regard.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency