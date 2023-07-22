Saudi Arabia Condemns the Burning Of A Copy Of The Holy Quran By An Extremist Group In Denmark

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by an extremist group in Denmark in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Copenhagen.

The ministry said in a statement that it "expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation and dissatisfaction with the failure to take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents of transgression against Islamic sanctities, the latest of which was what an extremist group in Denmark burned a copy of the Holy Qur'an, and raised slogans of hatred and racism against Islam and Muslims, in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in the capital, Copenhagen."

The ministry expressed the Kingdom's condemnation in the strongest terms of these acts of hatred and violence between religions, warning at the same time against repeating these provocative acts to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, which are a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency