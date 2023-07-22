2 Lebanese Tourists Killed And 10 of Other Nationalities Injured In A Fire, southwestern Turkey.

Two Lebanese tourists were killed and 10 foreign tourists were injured as a result of a fire that broke out in a hotel in the Murat Pasha area in the center of the Turkish city of Antalya.

A source in the Antalya police said in a press statement today that several teams of firefighters, police and medical teams immediately rushed to the hotel, which consists of two floors in a narrow historical area, and were able to extinguish the fire in record time, although the hotel is mostly made of wood and is difficult to reach by large trucks due to the narrow street in which the hotel is located.

The source indicated that the injured were tourists from Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency