The Intelligence Agency Arrests A Number Of Terrorists In Nineveh

The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency announced today, Sunday, the arrest of a number of terrorists in Nineveh.

The agency said in a statement: “our specialized anti-terrorism detachments in Nineveh received information regarding the presence of five wanted persons in accordance with the provisions of Article Four of combating terrorism in one of the areas of Nineveh Governorate.”

The statement added, “Immediately, an intelligence work team was formed to collect information and conduct the necessary investigations, and with a precise ambush, four wanted defendants were arrested, and through the investigation they confessed to belonging to ISIS gangs within the so-called (Security Bureau, Abu Ubaida, Suicide Battalion, the Military Bureau, the Zab District, and the Army of Al-Asra). They were receiving sums of money in return for this, and their statements were recorded and referred to the concerned authorities in preparation for their appearance before the judiciary to receive their just punishment.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency