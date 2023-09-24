Hundreds Of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed today, Sunday, Al-Aqsa Mosque on the eve of the Jewish “Day of Atonement,” where some of them performed Talmudic prayers.

The Islamic Endowments Department in al-Quds said in a statement that “317 settlers have stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque since Sunday morning.”

For its part, the Palestinian Quds Governorate said in a statement: “Hundreds of settlers have continued to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque since Sunday morning, on the eve of the Jewish Day of Atonement, amid calls to intensify the storming tomorrow, Monday, to commemorate this day.”

It added, "The Israeli police deployed checkpoints in the Old City of al-Quds, and prevented residents from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with dozens of settlers storming the mosque in groups, performing Talmudic prayers and the so-called 'epic prostration' on the threshold of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

The groups and organizations of the alleged structure had called for massive incursions into Al-Aqsa, tomorrow, Monday, coinciding with Day of Atonement, and announced the provision of private buses to transport settlers free of charge to carry out the incursions.

The period of Jewish holidays began on the evening of September 15th of this year, with the “Hebrew New Year” holiday, and will continue until next October 8th.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency