The Minister of Labor and the Iranian Ambassador discuss preparing a MoU for joint cooperation between the two countries

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Ahmed Al-Assadi discussed today, Sunday, with the Iranian Ambassador the preparation of a draft memorandum of understanding for joint cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Labor said in a statement, “Minister of Labor Ahmed Al-Assadi received the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Muhammad Kazem Al-Sadiq, and during the meeting, they discussed activating joint cooperation between the two countries by forming a joint committee to complete the minister’s recent visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The statement added, "Al-Assadi discussed" the possibility of entering into partnerships through the Social Security Fund for Workers with the Iranian Security Fund to find joint work between the Iraqi and Iranian private sectors, while he directed the preparation of a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the two countries and the formation of a joint working group to draft this draft.

The Minister explained that "the census of the workforce in Iraq would help in issuing an identification card for workers and knowing its numbers, indicating that the Ministry is working to establish a digital platform to facilitate work procedures, while providing technical consultations among workers and employers."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency