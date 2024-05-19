The first flights of pilgrims to the Holy House of God taken off from Basra International Airport to perform Hajj rituals



The first flights of pilgrims to the Holy House of God to perform Hajj rituals took off this morning from Basra International Airport.

The director of Basra Airport, Abdul Hussein Mohsen, told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that the flights of pilgrims to the Holy House of God began at dawn today from the governorates of Basra, Dhi Qar, and Maysan, and on two flights, the first includes 240 male and female pilgrims, while the second flight includes 336 male and female pilgrims, indicating that there will be other flights tomorrow at the same time.

Mohsen added that “our preparations are continuing to provide the best services to pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, despite the rehabilitation work that the airport has been witnessing for some time for the purpose of development.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency