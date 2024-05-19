Implementing a combing operation in the liberated villages within the Khanaqin and Hamrin sectors in Diyala



Joint security detachments carried out a combing operation in the liberated villages northeast of Baquba, the center of Diyala Governorate.

A security source told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that joint detachments carried out a combing operation in 8 areas within the Khanaqin and Hamrin sector, northeast of Baqubah, in order to secure them and end the presence of any caches to ISIS cells.

He added that the operation was carried out according to specific objectives in order to secure the surroundings of the liberated villages and countryside and to seek to reposition and comb the orchards and agricultural roads, which contributes to enhancing stability in the agricultural areas.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency