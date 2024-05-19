Al-Hakim calls for continuing efforts to recover smuggled Iraqi antiquities from abroad



The head of the National State Forces Alliance, Ammar Al-Hakim, called for continuing efforts to recover smuggled Iraqi antiquities .

Al-Hakim said in a statement on the occasion of International Museum Day that “museums have an important and effective role in preserving the history and cultural heritage of countries and displaying it to people so that the connection between them and their common past is not severed.”

He added, “In Iraq, Iraqi museums represent an added factor in fortifying the Iraqi people’s cultural identity and protecting the components of the national and local personality.”

Al-Hakim continued, ‘On International Museum Day, we urge the relevant responsible authorities to pay attention to these important tourist facilities and to continue efforts to recover our smuggled antiquities from abroad.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency