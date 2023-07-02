Syrian youth gain advanced ranks in International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition

The Syrian national team for Astronomy and Astrophysics won two gold medals, 4 silver and 12 bronze medals in the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition (IAAC), which was recently held remotely via the Internet.

Some of 1,5000 participants from different age categories representing about 100 countries took part in the competition which lasted for several months.

The scientific supervisor of the team, Basel Sultan, told SANA that the competition, included three phases, the preliminary round, and consisted of five problems in astronomy.

As for the second semi-final stage, it includes solving 6 problems, while the final stage consists of answering 20 specialized questions in 20-minute.

Sultan expressed his pride over the results achieved by the team, particularly that most of them are students of basic and secondary education.

The Syrian teams encompasses the youngest Syrian contestant and one of the youngest contestants around the world, student Hammam Maryam, who won a silver medal.

Manager of the Saraya Smart Virtual School, Sanaa Sharaf, stressed the importance of embracing competencies and developing high-level thinking skills and teamwork, because they constitute a fundamental pillar in the process of growth and development, especially in the field of scientific research.

Salman Murad, 17 years old, and Rita Bashar Barakat, 15 years old, won the two gold medals in the competition.

Salman, who also won the national award as the best contestant from Syria, indicated that training and the ability to remember and link information accurately and quickly were enough to achieve this distinguished result.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency