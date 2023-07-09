Syrian-Omani Business Forum kicks off in Muscat next Tuesday

The Syrian-Omani Business Forum, which will be held by the Joint Business Council titled “developing Syrian-Omani economic cooperation” will kick off next Tuesday in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The two-day forum will be held at Kempinski Hotel in Muscat, with the presence of the two countries’ economy ministers, in parallel with meetings of the Syrian-Omani joint governmental committee.

Large economic delegation comprising 60 businessmen representing various economic and investment sectors in Syria will accompany Economy and Foreign Trade Minister, Dr. Muhammad Samer Al-Khalil.

The delegation will participate in the opening session of the forum and bilateral sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Syrian-Omani Business Council called on all businessmen to participate in this forum, which would serve to boosting economic relations between the two countries and introduce Omani investors to investment opportunities in Syria.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency