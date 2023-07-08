Rival Libyan sides agree to share oil revenue

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Rival sides in politically divided Libya have agreed to set up a committee to oversee the sharing of oil revenues.

Eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar had threated to force the shut-down of oil production unless the UN-backed Tripoli-based government agreed to address the issue.

Libya sits on Africa’s biggest oil reserves but friction between administrations in the east and west have severely hampered production.

Crude oil provides the main source of revenue for the country, which has been plagued by unrest since a Nato-backed revolt in 2011 toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Source: BBC

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2023 Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.