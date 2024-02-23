Sowailam discusses NWFE program with WB officials

Irrigation Minister Hany Sowailam has stressed that water resources and irrigation projects under the Nexus of Water, Food and Energy (NWFE) programme aim to support efforts on adaptation to climate changes and transition to green economy. The minister's remarks came at a meeting held on Thursday with a number of officials of the World Bank to follow up the progress of a study on implementing water and food projects in co-operation with the bank. The minister reiterated that the projects also aim to expand in the use of solar energy in water-linked fields and improve climate flexibility through upgrading agricultural practices and shifting to the modern irrigation systems to strengthen the sustainability of water resources management, back food security and handle several challenges facing the sectors of water and food in Egypt and the world. The meeting also reviewed projects carried out under the NWFE programme with the funding of the World Bank. Source: State Information Service Egypt