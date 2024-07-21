Libyan Newswire

Gathering News From Libya

General

Social solidarity mins. follows up on ERC relief response in Gaza, Syria, Libya, Sudan

Jul 21, 2024

Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy on Sunday 21/7/2024 inspected the headquarters of the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) to follow up on its major effort in responding to international crises and disasters, in particular providing relief and medical support to Syria, the Gaza strip, Libya, Turkey and Sudan.

Morsy, who doubles as the vice-president of the Egyptian Red Crescent, met members of the executive committee, CEO and volunteers of the ERC.

She applauded outstanding services provided by the 100-year-old organisation at the local and international levels.

The minister thanked Spouse of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Entissar El Sisi, for her keenness on supporting and following up efforts and activities of the Egyptian Red Crescent.

During the meeting, Morsy listened to an explanation about relief efforts of the Red Crescent in Sudan where more than one million food stuff items were provided along with 107,000 medical services and more than 10,000 psychological support services.

The total number
of aid trucks delivered to the Gaza Strip by the Egyptian Red Crescent recorded 22,000.

Source: State Information Service Egypt

By lnw.admin

Related Post

General

Four wanted persons arrested and seizure of 177 violations in Babylon

Jul 22, 2024
General

Arrest of 6 suspects in various crimes and seizure of weapons and ammunition during a security operation in Maysan

Jul 22, 2024
General

Preventing the infiltration of (33) foreigners across the Iraqi border

Jul 22, 2024