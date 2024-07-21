Libyan Newswire

Antiquities Authority and the EU Commission’s team agree to establish an archaeological restoration center in Leptis Magna.

Jul 21, 2024

Tripoli: The Antiquities Authority agreed with a team from the EU Commission to adopt support for the archaeological restoration center project in Leptis Magna, which contributes to the maintenance and restoration of antiquities.

‘The center that will be established inside the Leptis Museum will be important for building technical cadres capable of delving into technical issues related to various antiquities topics,” the Authority said today.

A meeting was held last Monday in the office of the head of the authority between Libyan officials and the EU Commission team in Libya to discuss the outcomes of the first international conference for the preservation and protection of Libyan antiquities, which was held on May 12.

Source: Libyan News Agency

