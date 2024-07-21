(6) violators of foreign nationalities arrested for trespassing on the campus of a private college in Karkh side

The Baghdad Operations Command arrested (6) violators of foreign nationalities for trespassing on the campus of a private college on the Karkh side.

The command stated in a statement: ‘After receiving information indicating that there was a case of trespassing on the campus of a private college, a joint force from the Seventh Brigade, Second Division, Federal Police, and a detachment from the Freedom Police went to the site and were able to arrest the violators, who numbered six people holding foreign nationalities, for their violation of the controls and conditions of the Department of Residence and Nationality, indicating that the accused were handed over to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures against them.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency