Shakshak and Turkish Ambassador Discuss Cooperation Agreement

Tripoli: Head of the Audit Bureau, Khaled Shakshak, discussed yesterday with the Turkish Ambassador to Libya, Gven Bege§, the cooperation agreement signed between the Bureau and the Turkish Court of Accounts in 2020.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting also discussed economic and financial situations in Libya and projects implemented by Turkish companies, in addition to reviewing a number of cooperation files related to the Bureau’s work.

The two parties stressed the importance of the Bureau’s independence in its work and its oversight role, including examining and reviewing public contracts to achieve effective control over public money.