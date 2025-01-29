300 Migrants Found in Critical Health Conditions in Al-Wahat Hideout

Al-Wahat: Over 300 African migrants have been discovered in critical health conditions in a hideout near Ajkhara, according to the Anti-Migration Agency and the Military Police in Al-Wahat. The migrants, from countries including Ethiopia, Sudan, Chad, and Somalia, were found detained by smugglers on a farm.

According to Libyan News Agency, the migrants were suffering from severe hunger, thirst, and illness, as reported by Saleh Mohammed, a supervisor at the Disease Control Hospital in Al-Wahat. The group included women and children who were exhausted by their ordeal.

Awad Al-Majbari, an ambulance personnel at Jalu Hospital, confirmed receiving a report from the Anti-Illegal Migration Agency about the urgent need to provide first aid to the affected migrants. Urgent medical tests and analyses were conducted, with some individuals requiring admission to intensive care.

Charitable societies in Jalu have started efforts to collect and provide food, clothing, and necessities to support the migrants, who exceed the capacity of the city’s hospitals. Investigative measures are being planned to facilitate the deportation of the migrants back to their home countries.