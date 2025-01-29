Director of GNU-Minister of Defense Engages in Talks with Serbian Foreign Ministry Official

Tripoli: The Director of the Office of the GNU-Minister of Defense met with the Secretary of State at the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss cooperation between Libya and Serbia in the field of defense. The meeting took place in Tripoli and was attended by officials from the Purchasing Department of the Libyan Ministry of Defense and the Assistant Libyan Defense Attaché at the Libyan Embassy in Serbia.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions centered on enhancing and developing collaborative efforts between the two countries. The dialogue aimed to strengthen the existing relationship and explore new avenues for cooperation in defense-related areas. Both parties emphasized the importance of these talks in fostering a closer partnership between Libya and Serbia.