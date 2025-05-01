Shakshak and German Ambassador Discuss Enhancement of Support Programs

Tripoli: The Chairman of the Audit Bureau, Khaled Shakshak, held discussions with the German Ambassador to Libya, Ralph Joseph Tarraf, to explore ways to enhance mutual cooperation and activate technical and institutional support programs.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Audit Bureau reported that the meeting focused on the role of the Audit Bureau in promoting transparency and oversight of public funds, as well as the challenges it faces in the current environment. The discussions highlighted the importance of the Bureau in fostering good governance in Libya.

The German Ambassador expressed his country’s support for the Audit Bureau, recognizing it as a key element of good governance in the region. The meeting also covered the agreement with the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), emphasizing the development of institutional capacities and vocational training programs. These initiatives aim to improve the efficiency of oversight personnel and enable the Bureau to fulfill its duties according to international standards.