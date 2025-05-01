Libya Urges India and Pakistan to Embrace Dialogue Over Border Tensions

Tripoli: Libya calls on India and Pakistan to calm down and adopt dialogue and diplomacy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity expressed Libya’s concern over the escalating tension between India and Pakistan and the accompanying military actions in the border areas.

According to Libyan News Agency, in a statement, the ministry stressed the importance of calming the situation and prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to enhance security and stability and avoid further tension and escalation in the region.