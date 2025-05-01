Al-Baour and Palestinian Ambassador Discuss Palestinian Residents in Libya

Tripoli: The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Taher Al-Baour, held discussions with the Palestinian Ambassador to Libya, Mohammed Rahal, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing the current situation in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli actions against Palestinians.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli and addressed the conditions of Palestinians residing in Libya. Discussions aimed at facilitating procedures and transactions for Palestinians in Libya, following directives from the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity.

During the meeting, Al-Baour reiterated Libya’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing Libya’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in their quest for legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.