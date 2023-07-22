A Security Source: A Royalties Official In ISIS, Arrested, South Of Mosul

The security forces in Nineveh arrested a royalties official in ISIS, south of Mosul.

A source in the Nineveh police told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that "the security forces arrested an ISIS member responsible for royalties ( money for protection) in the organization, as part of intelligence information that indicated his presence in Qayyarah district, south of Mosul."

He added, "He is under investigation at Qayyarah Police Command and will be handed over to the Iraqi judiciary."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency