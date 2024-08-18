Russian medical aid provided to Lattakia Health Directorate

Lattakia, The Russian Coordination Center at Hmeimim base provided Sunday a medical aid to Health Directorate in Lattakia province.

The representative of Russian Coordination Center said in a statement to SANA that the aid comprises ten tons of medicines and medical supplies, provided by Russian Health Ministry to Health Directorate in Lattakia.

Assistant Director of Lattakia Health, Dr. Samer Ahmed, said that this aid comes as a part of various Russian aid that has arrived over the past period, thanking Russian friends for standing by the Syrians.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency