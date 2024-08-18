Latest developments of Palestinian Operation ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’

Occupied Jerusalem, Following are the latest developments of ‘al-Aqsa Flood’ Operation:

-Palestinian Health Ministry: The number of victims of ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza till has reached to 40,099 martyrs and 92,609 wounded.

-Palestinian Health: The Israeli occupation committed two massacres in Gaza over the past 24 hours, leaving 25 martyrs and 72 wounded.

-Palestinian media: One martyr and a number of wounded in Israeli occupation shelling Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.

-13 martyrs, dozens of wounded in occupation bombing of various areas in the Strip.

-Palestinian media: 7 martyrs, among them 6 children, in Israeli occupation aircraft shelling a house in Deir al-Balah city.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency