One person martyred in Israeli drone raid in southern Lebanon

Beirut, A person was martyred Sunday in an Israeli drone raid on the outskirts of Shaaba town, Hasbaya District, in southern Lebanon.

‘An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in Shebaa town, Hasbaya District, causing the martyrdom of one person, as well the enemy’s warplanes also carried out a raid on Sunday targeting Aita al-Shaab town in the south.

The enemy also shelled the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab and Ramyeh towns after Saturday midnight, while its forces fired flares over the villages of Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency