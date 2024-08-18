The Russian Defense Ministry warned Ukraine of an immediate military and technical response if it attacked the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and implemented its plan to cause a technical disaster in Europe.

The ministry said in a statement that “the Kiev regime has begun implementing its plans to cause a technical disaster that will lead to radioactive contamination in vast areas in the European part of the continent (Eurasia), we will take immediate military and technical measures.”

The statement added that Russia: takes seriously the information received through independent channels about Ukraine’s readiness to launch an attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, and accusing Russia of striking the aforementioned station.

The Russian security services announced the day before yesterday, Friday, that Ukrainian forces are planning to attack the Kursk and Zaporizhia nuclear power plants with a dirty bomb, and that they have transferred the necessary warheads to the Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine for thi

s purpose.

In a related context, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on international organizations, especially the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency, to condemn the actions that Kiev is preparing for, in order to “prevent a violation of the physical and nuclear safety of the Kursk nuclear power plant, which could lead to a large-scale man-made catastrophe in Europe.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry considered that such actions by “the Kiev regime not only pose a direct threat to nuclear power plants, but also undermine the principles of the International Atomic Energy Agency on nuclear safety and security, formulated by Rafael Grossi, the agency’s director general, in 2022.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency