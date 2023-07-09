One dead, 15 houses collapsed as heavy rains lashes several parts of Delhi, India

One person died and 15 houses and others structures collapsed in the Indian capital, Delhi on Saturday as the capital was lashed with the season’s first very heavy rain which is the highest in a day in past 20 years.

‘A woman died when the wall came crashing down on her due to the heavy rains that flooded the Connaught Place area, which is one of the most important commercial areas in Delhi’, local media outlets stated Sunday.

At the end of Last June, 500 persons were affected by the floods in India.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency